Ajo LP Sells 875,860 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Ajo LP cut its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,132,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 875,860 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $123,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HUN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.48.

In other Huntsman news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $142,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,544,820 shares in the company, valued at $105,517,924.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $263,571.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $587,907. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $17.87 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.