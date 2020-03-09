Ajo LP Trims Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Ajo LP lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,572 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.38% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $114,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Motco raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 118,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,241. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.81. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

