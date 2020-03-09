Ajo LP Trims Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Ajo LP reduced its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,206,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 152,443 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 1.59% of Radian Group worth $80,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. Radian Group Inc has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

