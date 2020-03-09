Alex Cheatle Purchases 25,755 Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) insider Alex Cheatle purchased 25,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £20,088.90 ($26,425.81).

Shares of TENG opened at GBX 78.25 ($1.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.27. Ten Lifestyle Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 58.50 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 139 ($1.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 million and a P/E ratio of -7.60.

Get Ten Lifestyle Group alerts:

TENG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Friday.

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.