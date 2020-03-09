Alexco Resource (AXU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXU opened at $1.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.81.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.