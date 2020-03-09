Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) is BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s 8th Largest Position

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1,849.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231,812 shares during the quarter. Allergan makes up approximately 1.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Allergan were worth $248,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 151.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Allergan by 5.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Allergan by 2.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Allergan by 55.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGN opened at $191.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.99.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.29.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

