Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $37.29 on Monday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

AMOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 6,246 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $295,435.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,249,405.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 10,000 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,849,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,679 shares of company stock valued at $857,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

