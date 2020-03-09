Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lessened by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,906,000 after buying an additional 61,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,837,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

GOOGL opened at $1,295.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,453.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,321.72. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $890.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.