American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $280.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.08.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $246.32 on Thursday. American Tower has a 1-year low of $180.44 and a 1-year high of $258.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.87 and its 200 day moving average is $226.26. The company has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,766. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,296,000 after purchasing an additional 44,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

