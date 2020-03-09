Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Lowered to

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.50.

AMP stock opened at $114.16 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $121.57 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

