Analysts Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 49.63%.

GAIN has been the subject of several research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $402.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.91. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

