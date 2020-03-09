Analysts Expect Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) to announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.62. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Globant.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

NYSE GLOB opened at $110.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.88. Globant has a twelve month low of $67.60 and a twelve month high of $141.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $30,456,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $12,620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

