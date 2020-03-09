Analysts Set Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Target Price at $8.21

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACOR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

ACOR opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.33. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 141.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,690,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 694,393 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 112,599 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,213,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 225,763 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

