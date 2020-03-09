Analysts Set Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Target Price at $19.10

Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.13.

A number of analysts have commented on WIFI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boingo Wireless from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 71.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,703 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 190,733 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.77. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $648.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Boingo Wireless’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

