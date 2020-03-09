Analysts Set Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MX. ValuEngine cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 39,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $564,290.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,060. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 192,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 423,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 256,719 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $11,218,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $378.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.50. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 47.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.