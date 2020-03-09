Analysts Set Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target at $147.13

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OKTA opened at $125.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Okta has a one year low of $70.44 and a one year high of $142.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 55.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $2,459,504.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $110,798.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,051.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,891,102 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Okta by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 556.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

