Analysts Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT at $177.77

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Howard Weil started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,123 shares of company stock valued at $744,778 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $234,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $579,591,000 after acquiring an additional 841,766 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $112,786,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6,924.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $87,620,000 after acquiring an additional 686,750 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $105.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

