Analysts Set Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Target Price at $34.33

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Trinseo news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $807.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinseo will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

