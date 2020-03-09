Analysts Set Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) PT at $137.25

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $764,946.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,993.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,579 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,169 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $137.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

