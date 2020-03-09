Analyzing Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) and Its Rivals

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Magnolia Oil & Gas to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $936.14 million $50.20 million 20.87 Magnolia Oil & Gas Competitors $10.01 billion $464.75 million 6.99

Magnolia Oil & Gas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 5.36% 1.84% 1.45% Magnolia Oil & Gas Competitors -13.09% -2.29% 4.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Magnolia Oil & Gas and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 3 6 0 2.67 Magnolia Oil & Gas Competitors 2425 9213 12830 430 2.45

Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 137.62%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 106.54%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas’ peers have a beta of 2.02, meaning that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2018, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 455,964 net acres, including 16,841 net acres with 200 net producing wells in the Karnes County portion of the Eagle Ford Shale; and 439,123 net acres with 846 net producing wells in the Giddings Field of the Austin Chalk. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

