ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANIP. TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.19 million, a PE ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 1.98. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $47.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.18 per share, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,740 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

