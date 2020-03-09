ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 404,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,485 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $104,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,694,000 after purchasing an additional 70,126 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,047,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,605,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,452,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,476,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 752,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,762,000 after buying an additional 214,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,053 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total transaction of $773,202.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,617 shares of company stock worth $9,057,916 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.22.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $237.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.47. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

