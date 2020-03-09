Apache (NYSE:APA) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on APA. Bank of America raised shares of Apache from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus lowered shares of Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apache from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.56.

APA stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. Apache has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apache will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Apache by 3,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Apache by 56.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

