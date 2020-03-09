Apergy (NYSE:APY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Apergy (NYSE:APY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APY. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Apergy from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.32.

Shares of NYSE:APY opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. Apergy has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $43.40.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Apergy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $247.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Apergy will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the first quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apergy by 12.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Apergy by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apergy by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 68,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the third quarter worth about $3,180,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

