Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $18.00 on Monday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $276.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.

ARCT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

