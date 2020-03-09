Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ARD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.40.

ARD opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. Ardagh Group has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $340.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the third quarter worth $215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 26,112 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardagh Group (ARD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.