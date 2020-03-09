Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

APAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.