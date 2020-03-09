ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.76

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 97378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

AHKSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

