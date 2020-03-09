Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Lowered to C$0.85 at Canaccord Genuity

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATH. Raymond James set a C$0.75 target price on Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Athabasca Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$0.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday.

TSE:ATH opened at C$0.29 on Thursday. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$0.29 and a 1-year high of C$1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

