Atheios Hits Market Capitalization of $6,392.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $6,392.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.