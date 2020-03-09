Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Avid Bioservices to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avid Bioservices to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $6.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $367.33 million, a PE ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 2.61. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $8.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

