B. Riley Boosts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $54.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura upped their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.16.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $41.09 on Friday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $69,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,388. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 57.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 13.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 95,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

