B. Riley Cuts R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Price Target to $4.00

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $2.36 on Friday. R C M Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). R C M Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that R C M Technologies will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 4.73% of R C M Technologies worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

