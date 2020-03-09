Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.45 ($6.34) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.53 ($6.43).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 1 year high of €7.93 ($9.22).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

