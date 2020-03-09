Bank of America Downgrades Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to Neutral

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OII. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of OII opened at $8.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.16. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

