Bank of America Downgrades Transocean (NYSE:RIG) to Underperform

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RIG. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Shares of RIG opened at $2.44 on Monday. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.15.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $311,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Transocean by 219.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 369,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Transocean by 44.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 970,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 299,833 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Transocean by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 341,425 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,822 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Transocean by 13.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 391,431 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

