Bank of America Lowers Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Moderna from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Moderna from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of -0.38. Moderna has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.