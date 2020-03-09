Bank of America Lowers PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Neutral

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

