Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,685,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,481,294 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.29% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $135,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

