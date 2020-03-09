Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 12,088 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,993,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 3.90% of Diodes worth $112,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Diodes stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, VP Francis Tang sold 17,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $850,743.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 90,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $156,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,849 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

