Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 14,268 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,353,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 3.20% of Brooks Automation worth $98,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,410,071.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,592.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,201. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

