Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,701,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,966,772 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises about 2.4% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.51% of Phillips 66 worth $746,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $69.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.