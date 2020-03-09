Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,418,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,338,538 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 1.32% of Valero Energy worth $507,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $799,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $63.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

