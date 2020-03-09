Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,875,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,309,188 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 1.71% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $104,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 303.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:JEF opened at $19.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.48. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

JEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.