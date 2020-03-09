Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $109.10 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,279,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,264,270 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.63% of MGM Resorts International worth $109,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. FMR LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 578.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,279 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 258.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 967,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 697,579 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,645,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 722.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 529,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 465,077 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM opened at $20.39 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.58.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

In related news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.