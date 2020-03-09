Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $109.23 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 69,444.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,023,610 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $109,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $48.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

