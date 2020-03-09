Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $114.84 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,058,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,261,289 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.65% of Lennar worth $114,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,986,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,152,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,639,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,164,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,555,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $62.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

