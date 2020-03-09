Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $580.27 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,630,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,026,502 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for about 1.9% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 2.62% of Corteva worth $580,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 261.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.