Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,178,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,309,702 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $103,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $984.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $460.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.30 million. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. This is a boost from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -360.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.