Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 18,677 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,078,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 1.88% of Darling Ingredients worth $86,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $1,297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,635,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAR. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

